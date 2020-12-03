Richard L. Kieszkowski

1957 - 2020

Richard L. Kieszkowski, 62, of Lake Geneva, WI died Wednesday November 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.Richard was born in Chicago, IL on December 8, 1957 the son of the late Henry and Elizabeth (Derro) Kieszkowski.OnFebruary 14, 1983 in Chicago he was united in marriage to the former Pamela Sandacz.He had worked for the United States Postal Service as a Mailman for many years.

Rich was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, WI.He was a 4th Degree member and Past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Council 3464 in Elkhorn and Chief Counselor of the Young Squires.He was Den Leader for Cub Scout Pack 239 and Assistant Cubmaster of Pack 233.He was Assistant Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 235 and part of the Order of the Arrow.He was on the board of the Lake Como Property Owners Association. He also was involved with Volunteer Connection and Hope Now.He was the local coordinator for the Walworth County Tax Aid Program sites in Delavan, Elkhorn and Lake Geneva where he prepared income tax returns for thousands of low to mid-income residents and the elderly in Walworth County for the past 17 years. His passing will leave a huge void in the county Tax Aide Program and he will be missed by his fellow volunteers as well as by the many Walworth County Residents that he has served.

Rich is survived by: Pam, his wife of 37 years, a son Zachary and a brother Roy (Sharon) Kieszkowski.He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Robert and a sister Donna Woods.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday December 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn.Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva.Due to Covid-19 the wearing of masks and social distancing is strongly requested.To sign the on-line guest registry please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com

