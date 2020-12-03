Corinne M. Gates

1977 - 2020

Corinne M. Gates, 42yrs of Pell Lake, passed to eternal life on Tuesday November 17, 2020.

Corinne was born to Robert and Barbara (Young) Gates on December 19, 1977 in Elkhorn, WI. Corinne is survived by her loving father, sister Kelli (Mark) Green, and brothers Craig (Renee) Gates, Kevin (Dianna) Gates and Ken (Tim Flemings) Gates. Proud aunt of Jessi Gates, Craig Gates, Derek Gates, Nicholas Hammarstrom, Nathan Hammarstrom, Tyler (Sarah) Gates, Jacob Gates, Jordan Gates, Kayla Green and Teagan Green. Preceded in death by her mother. Also survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center St, Lake Geneva) on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10-12pm. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services are proudly serving the Gates Family.