Menu
Search
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sherry L. Schenk
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

Sherry L. Schenk

1944 - 2020

Sherry L. Schenk, 75 yrs of Lake Como, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Sherry was born on May 26, 1944 the daughter of Bill and Lucille (Czarnecki) Stoltz.

She was the wife of Gene Schenk, who preceded her in death; she was the mother of Sonny Schenk and Joel (Tracy) Schenk; grandmother of Victoria Schenk, Geno Schenk, Allison Schenk, Brady Schenk and Aiden Schenk. Sherry is further survived by brother Larry Stoltz, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings Willie and Milt Stoltz.

Sherry was a long time CNA at Lakeland Nursing Home.

Visitation for Sherry will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church (148 W. Main St, Lake Geneva) from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Ray Guthrie officiating. Burial will follow at the Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
28
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
148 W. Main St, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Aug
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
148 W. Main St, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.