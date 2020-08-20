Sherry L. Schenk

1944 - 2020

Sherry L. Schenk, 75 yrs of Lake Como, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Sherry was born on May 26, 1944 the daughter of Bill and Lucille (Czarnecki) Stoltz.

She was the wife of Gene Schenk, who preceded her in death; she was the mother of Sonny Schenk and Joel (Tracy) Schenk; grandmother of Victoria Schenk, Geno Schenk, Allison Schenk, Brady Schenk and Aiden Schenk. Sherry is further survived by brother Larry Stoltz, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings Willie and Milt Stoltz.

Sherry was a long time CNA at Lakeland Nursing Home.

Visitation for Sherry will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church (148 W. Main St, Lake Geneva) from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Ray Guthrie officiating. Burial will follow at the Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.