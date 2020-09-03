Robert B. Flannery, Jr.

Robert B. Flannery, Jr., age 68, of Glenview, IL; husband of the late Melanie Flannery nee Walsh; loving father of Bobby (Stacy) Flannery, Maureen (Mike) Crowe, Meg Flannery, Michael and Tom Flannery; proud grandfather of Brooke and Kelly Flannery, Mike, Tim and Kevin Crowe; dear brother of T. Brian Flannery and the late Janet Flannery; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews.

For 40+ years, Bob led White Way Sign Company in Chicago as well as the Water Safety Patrol in Lake Geneva, WI. He was the former Chairman of the Board at Loyola Academy and Board Member with the Amalgamated Bank of Chicago.

Services are private due to the restrictions of COVID 19.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.