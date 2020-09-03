Jeffrey "Jeff" P. Heinrich

April 6, 1968 - August 22, 2020

Jeffrey "Jeff" P. Heinrich, 52 of Delavan, WI, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Williams Bay Health Services.

He was born April 6, 1968 in Oshkosh, WI, the son of Klaus and Phyllis (Irwin) Heinrich. His family is very grateful for Jeff's willingness to accept help, his easy-going nature, lack of pain, their window visits, few in-person visits, the hummingbird that visited his window all day long, the comfort Jeff had in Dad's chair and the opportunities to tell him we loved him. Jeff was a beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, friend, Brewer fan, Packer fan and fisherman. He never had much, never needed much. Jeff's joys were a comfy chair, a Brewer game, an orange push pop. In the end, he was cared for and loved.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Klaus and Phyllis Heinrich, two sisters; Kirsten (Steve) Charlton and Nicole (Josh Nelson) Heinrich, his nieces and nephew; Jack and Sophia Nelson, Maeve and Áine Charlton, many extended family members and dear friends.

Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Jeff's name to Open Arms Clinic, 205 Commerce Ct., Elkhorn, WI 53121 (www.openarmsfreeclinic.org). Online guest book available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Heinrich Family.

The Heinrich Family would like to extend a special thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who extended their support over the last six weeks and to the Open Arms Clinic, Lakeland Hospital, Williams Bay Health Services and Mercy Hospice for their care and compassion for Jeff.