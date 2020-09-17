Shirley J. Jacobsen

1928 - 2020

Shirley J. Jacobsen, of Williams Bay, was born January 2, 1928 in Williams Bay, Wisconsin to Emanuel and Clara (Kallman) Peterson. She passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Golden Years of Walworth.

Shirley was a 1946 graduate of Williams Bay High School, later working for Borg Industries for 46 years. She was a lifelong member of Calvary Community Church. She lovingly took care of her parents until their deaths and supported her nephews' and nieces' activities, attending many basketball games over the years. Shirley was an active volunteer at the Webster House Museum in Elkhorn, WI and with the Calvary Church String Choir. She enjoyed swimming at the Christian League with friends and meeting with Borg retirees once a month.

Shirley is survived by her step-children Carol (Wayne) Rees, Mikey (Jim) Ryg, and Norman (Dawn) Jacobsen; 7 step-grandchildren; 18 step great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews including her special niece Sue Peterson, nephews Peter Kahl, Karl Horak, and Paul Horak and special granddaughter Kristin Hunsaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carl and sisters Gertrude (Henry) Horak, Lorraine (Robert) Kahl, and Mildred (Wayne) Anderson.

Services were held at Calvary Community Church.

Memorial contributions maybe given to Calvary Community Church, PO Box 1200, Williams Bay, WI 53191 or Webster House Museum, C/O Walworth County Historical Society, P.O. Box 273, Elkhorn, WI 53121

