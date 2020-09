Joanne Elaine Schulz (nee: Cocroft) Joanne Elaine Schulz (nee: Cocroft) age 87, of Elkhorn, WI passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Aurora Burlington Hospital. Graveside service will be held at the Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.