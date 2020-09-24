Mary Ellen Dybowski 1945 - 2020 Mary Dybowski, 75, of the Lake Geneva area passed away on September 15th, 2020 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Born Mary Ellen Dale to the late Elmer and Mary (Colles) Dale on February 1, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois.On May 16th, 1970 Mary was united into marriage to the late Paul Dybowski in Oak Lawn, Illinois. Mary enjoyed a good game of Yahtzee, a great game of Phase 10, and loved to go bowling.She was an avid Chicago sports fan and loved to do crossword puzzles.Mary loved the chicken dummies from Upper Crust and a cold can of Coca Cola.Out of all the things that brought happiness and joy to Mary there was no greater love then what she had for her grandkids; they were her everything. Mary is survived by 3 children: Lauren (Bill Noel)Grady of Colorado, Lynette Dybowski of Darien, Wisconsin, and Kevin (Kristina) Dybowski of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and 3 brothers: Jack (Debbie) Dale of Florida and Ray (Shirley) Dale and Bill (Mary) Dale from Arizona all survive Mary.Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years on December 22, 2013, Paul, and her parents. Services for Mary will be held on Saturday September 26th, 2020 at 4:00pm in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home.Visitation will be held from 1:00pm till the time of service on the 26th. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you make a donation to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Holton Manor of Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Links to both places have been provided on the funeral homes website. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com . Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva are more than honored to be assisting Mary's family.