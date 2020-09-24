Kathryn Allington Brown 1922 - 2020 Born October 9, 1922 in Rochester, NY, Kathryn Allington was second of three children. She never liked the name Kathryn and preferred to be called "Kit" instead. After attending Elmyra College and few years of night college in Rochester, she married Robert R. Brown in 1948. Together they had two children, Chris and Martha, who today are her only survivors. In 1952 they relocated from Rochester to Williams Bay, Wisconsin, where Bob would eventually purchase Johnson's Ice Cream Company. Kit would meticulously maintain all the bookkeeping for the company. It was common for Kit to listen the Milwaukee Braves on the kitchen radio, while at the same time hear opera on the living room radio. After the sale of the ice cream company in the mid-80s, Kit went to work at Waals Department Store in Delavan, where she worked for over 20 years. She became a fixture on the upper floor in the furniture department. Kit will be remembered as a loving and caring mother who emphasized figuring things out for oneself ("look it up in the dictionary"), strict scruples (she deplored her friends who took towels from hotel rooms), and her elegant holiday meals around an expanded dining room table. Kit died in her sleep on September 12, 2020 just before reaching her 98th birthday. Services and interment were private. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171