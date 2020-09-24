Menu
Douglas Brattain
Douglas Brattin 1951 - 2020 Douglas Brattin, 69, of Dolan Springs, Arizona passed away at Kingman Regional Medical Center in Arizona on August 23, 2020. Doug was born in Lovington, Illinois on July 24, 1951. Doug graduated from Northwestern Military Academy in Lake Geneva in 1969. On June 28, 1975 he married Alice Krezel in Fontana, WI. They lived in Walworth, WI for many years. Doug enjoyed telling stories and caring for his animals. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Alice, one son Mark and special friend Nikki, and one grandson Wyatt. He is also survived by two brothers, Mike(Paula) and Bruce(Cathy), two sisters, Patsy(Steve) and Kathy. Two brothers in law, John(Deb) and Ed Krezel. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Julie Brattin and Felix and Helen Krezel. Online condolences can be sent to [email protected] or to Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation.
Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Sep. 24, 2020.
