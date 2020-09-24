Frederick William Knaack 1939 - 2020 Frederick William Knaack, age 81, Superior, WI. I hope you enjoy reading my obituary as I am writing it myself. I have had a good life, but I hope everybody is very sad that I am gone and will miss me forever. I was born in Chicago, IL to Gustav and Edna Knaack, and spent many wonderful summers enjoying the Lake Geneva area. The best thing I ever did in my life was marry a beautiful woman, Lenore Rockne, and she gave me 4 amazing boys. The best thing Lenore ever did for herself was to divorce my sorry excuse for a husband. I am writing this so maybe one of you will read it and try to best the husband and father you can be because I screwed it all up. I have been lucky enough to spend many good years with my adult children. I was in the Navy for two years as a photographer and loved every second it. I have been a magician (even live on the Art Linkletter show), a bartender, a pizza joint owner, general comedian, and a newspaper publisher. Are you a fan of wiring harnesses? My father, Gustav, owned Able Cable and I learned to love everything about wiring harnesses. This prompted me to start the Wiring Harness Association and The Wiring Harness News. I sold my portion of The Wiring Harness News 20 years ago and since that time, my dream has been to publish a funny newspaper for all of us that are getting old. We all just need to keep laughing and be able to make fun of our wrinkles and drooping body parts. In the spring of 2020, my dream came true as I found a business partner and we created The Golden Giggle (in stores and online now)! You should buy it but grab some tissues because you will laugh so hard you will cry! If you want to preview the paper, just cut out this obituary and mail it to: KnaackPack Media, 1507 Tower Avenue, #101, Superior WI 54880, and my secretary will send you a free copy in the mail. I wanted to leave a legacy for my grandchildren and hopefully, they will continue with my work. Obviously, if you are reading this, I am dead-so maybe don't try and reach all your goals like I did as I must have done everything I wanted to do and then kicked the bucket-I sure hope I didn't die from Covid-19. I wish I would have spent more time on Lake Geneva, and way more time in the Playboy Club. Why do all great things come to an end? I leave behind some amazing people that I love more than they will ever know: My sons, Deryl, of Austin, TX, Kevin (Stacy) of Lake Nebagamon, WI, and Curtis (Pamela) of Lake Geneva, WI. My grandchildren, Michael Knaack, Curtis Knaack, Steven Knaack, Christopher Knaack, and Ryan Knaack. I also hit the lottery with step-grandchildren, Trevor (Sierra) Guenard, Olivia (Jacob) Zoltak, Wesley (Megan) Caple, Keenan Willow, and a bonus, Brian "B" Tapani. I have one step-great-grandchild, Adeline Guenard, nieces, Julie Knaack of Rockford, IL, Marcia Knaack of New Orleans, LA, Jenni (Tony) Benson of Rochester, MN, and two great nephews Caden and Brady Benson. In addition, I have two brothers, Richard (Sherri), of MN/FL and Robert (Cindy) of Woodstock, IL. To my brothers: Well, I guess you won the bet and I was the first to go. But good luck trying to get me to pay up! I am also survived my former wife, Lenore (Stephen) Pfaff of Port Hueneme, CA and my cat, Tom-Tom, of Superior, WI. Don't worry about me because I am now with my son, Galen "Rocky", my parents, Edna (Finer) and Gustav Knaack, many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and my beloved "Spike". I have requested a private service in Lake Geneva, WI, to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lakeland Animal Shelter, 3615 WI-67, Delavan, WI 53115, would be greatly appreciated to honor all the wonderful dogs and cats I have had. My remains were well taken care of by Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior, WI. To Gwen and Sue from The Dove Home Health Care: Thank you for taking care of me and putting up with all of my crap. Love you both! Until we all meet again-I'll keep a rabbit in my hat for you. The family would like to thank the amazing care team at Essentia Health-Duluth, MN, for their compassionate care given to Fred during the last few days of his life, The Dove in Superior, WI, for their loving care, and to Miranda and Susan at the VA in Superior-Fred loved and respected all of you very much. Also, a special thank you to Jeff Cushman at Downs Funeral Home in Superior, WI, for your kindness and professionalism. To send an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com .