Alan Duane Cornue

1938 - 2020

Alan Duane Cornue passed away at the age of 82 on September 22 at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee, after a long illness. As one of 4 siblings, Alan grew up in Hebron, IL, the son of Stanley & Meta (Felbeck) Cornue. He attended Hebron Schools & graduated from the University of Illinois Champaign Urbana earning his bachelor's degree in Accounting and continued his education earning his master's degree in taxation from DePaul University in Chicago.

In 1966, Alan married Bonnie Robinson (Genoa City) and moved to Woodstock, Illinois where they resided for many years.

Alan began his career working for the IRS as a Special Agent in the Chicago Office before switching to the auditing division. In the 70's, Alan set up practice as a CPA in Woodstock, specializing in taxes.

In the late 70's Alan and a group of local businessmen purchased and rehabbed the Woodstock Theater, which gradually expanded under the ownership of Willis & Shirley Johnson, into what it is today.

Alan served on the Woodstock Planning Commission and City Council before becoming Mayor for 8 years starting in the late 90's. He served on the Family Service & Community Mental Health Board, Northeastern IL Plan Commission, and many other boards and commissions related to his position as mayor.

Alan enjoyed running and participated in the "Challenge Road Run" in Woodstock for many years. He and his family attended the Congregational Universalist Church in Woodstock where Alan sang in the choir. Many special memories consist of playing bridge, boating (water skiing) and planning and doing the carpentry for their home in Woodstock.

Alan's true passion was the Cornue family farm in rural Hebron, which has been in the family since 1847. While not actually living on the farm, he received great satisfaction in custom farming the acreage.

For many years Alan operated a tree moving business (Running Tree) and enjoyed moving and planting trees (many very large) in the local McHenry County area. Alan graciously donated & planted many trees from the family farm and took pride in being able to do so.

After moving to Genoa City, Wisconsin, Alan served as a Village Trustee. His inherent sense of duty to community served as the impetus for his public service throughout his adult life.

In addition, he was a board member for Robinson Wholesale Inc. located in Genoa City, WI that began as a small live bait operation by Bonnie's father and evolved into the five companies that comprise the three divisions of Bait, Tackle and Keystone Hatcheries. On this board, Alan served many roles by providing tax and accounting services as well as family business planning.

Alan is survived by his beloved wife Bonnie and son Daniel (Adriana) of Barranquilla, Colombia of which he was exceptionally proud of, his granddaughter Allegra Ann and his soon to be arriving grandson Cody Jerome. He is also survived by his siblings Lloyd & his partner Tom (Lake Geneva), Sandra (Tucson), brother and sister-in-law Jerry & Grace Robinson(Twin Lakes), brother-in-law Frank Page (Green Lake) and a terrific group of exceptional nieces and nephews.

Alan is preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul, brother and sister-in-law, Bill & Barb Robinson, sister-in-law Virginia Cornue, and sister-in-law Betty Robinson Page.

He will be sorely missed and will remain in our hearts forever. A celebration of life at the Cornue family farm will be planned for some time next summer.

The family is requesting that any donations please be made in his honor, to the Genoa City Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, 540 N. Darling Rd, Genoa City, WI 53128 or to any charity of your choice.

The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City, WI. is assisting the family.