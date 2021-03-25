Andrew Manouso Condogeorge

March 1, 1922 - March 8, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Andrew M. Condogeorge, age 99, passed away at this home surrounded by his family on March 8, 2021. He was born March 1, 1922 in Samos, Greece to the late Manolis and Paraskevi.

Andrew is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, Sofia Condogeorge (nee Condos) in 1997; four siblings; and his mother and father.

He is survived by a sister-in-law, Voula Condos of Clearwater, FL; nephews: Spyro (Patricia) Condos, George Argiropoulos and niece, Maria (Jeff) Halpin all of Lake Geneva, WI, Effie Trihas and Theodora Bursu both of FL; dear friend, Filitsa Amirsakis of Lake Geneva, WI; seven great-nieces; nine great-nephews; six great-great nieces; two great-great nephews; and many friends whom he treasured.

Between 1939-1944, he served faithfully in the Greek army during WWII under command of Allied forces in the deserts of North Africa. In 1942, he participated in the battle of El Alamein in Egypt, a turning point in the war. In 1944, he was injured in Italy.

In 1947, he immigrated to the US settling in Janesville, WI where he worked for his uncle. He married his great love, Sofia Condos of Lake Geneva, WI in 1956.

In 1956, the couple relocated to Milwaukee, WI establishing their first business, The Tasty located on Wells Street which they ran until 1963. In 1963, they opened their second business, the Snack Shack in Twin Lakes, WI which they ran until their retirement in 1983. During their retirement, Andrew and Sofia treasured time with their family, friends and church community.

Andrew will be remembered for his grit refusing to give up even in his final moments, his trust in God, his work ethic, his love of homeland and the USA, his kindness to all, and his devotion to the children.

The Condos family would like to thank Aurora At Home hospice of Walworth CO, Home Helpers and Lake Geneva Police/Fire Dept. for the help they gave to our Uncle Andy and family during this trying time.

A visitation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 followed by a funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church Racine, WI. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kimissis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church (1335 S. Green Bay Road, Racine, WI 53406).

