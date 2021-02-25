Andrew Fossum

1955 - 2021

Andrew Fossum, age 65, of Genoa City, WI, died February 13, 2021. He was born on December 4, 1955, the son of the late Gordon and Bobbette (Cristy) Fossum. On August 12, 2005, he was united in marriage to Vivian Bayne. He worked for over 20 years for Scot Forge as a truck driver. Andy was an exquisite guitar player. He also mastered muskie fishing and fine woodworking, and he truly enjoyed walking and sleeping with his Scottish Terrier, Addicus.

Andy leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Vivian, his son Andrew Gordon Fossum, his daughter Margaret (Piers) Blyth, and Brooke Henson, daughter of Vivian. He was proud to be the grandfather of Rian, Evan, Jewelian, Ayden, and Vivian, and great-grandfather to Jasper. He will also be remembered by his siblings: Susan Thornton, Betsy Glessner, Cristy Fossum, Candy (Tom) Spasojevitch, Priscilla (Kurt Wiley) Fossum, Marty Fossum, Lori Fossum, and Jenny (Chris) Kendall. Andy was preceded in death by his beloved sisters Pauline Fossum and Robin Fossum Weber. Andy's life was blessed by a circle of devoted friends.

Private cremation services will take place at this time, and a memorial will be held in the future. Online condolences can be made at haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates is assisting the family