Ann Wilson Darlington Reynolds

June 17, 1939 - September 1, 2021

ELMHURST, IL - Ann Wilson Darlington Reynolds of Elmhurst, IL, died peacefully after a long illness on September 1, 2021 at age 82.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Tom Reynolds, Jr. and her four children: Tom Reynolds of Toronto, Ontario, Doug Reynolds (Julie), Deerfield, IL, Keith Reynolds (Noella), Stratford, Ontario, and Liz Reynolds (Frank Ferrara), Lombard, IL, as well as 10 beloved grandchildren currently living across United States, Canada and South Korea.

She was raised in Chevy Chase, MD, only child and daughter to Maurice and Dorothy Wilson Darlington. She attended Northwestern University, where she graduated in 1961 with a degree in English and Art History. She married Tom and became a Chicago convert. She and Tom raised their family in Clarendon Hills, and spent time each summer in Lake Geneva, WI with family and many friends.

Ann is remembered for her hospitable and generous heart, whose love of family and friends was steadfast and treasured by those who knew her. Her thoughtfulness and spirit of kindness touched countless lives, with an attention to detail nourished by a keen sense of curiosity and a deep faith rooted in prayer. As a lifelong learner, she worked in various libraries, was involved in numerous book groups, and even had multiple books and devotionals on her reading table up until her last days. She also loved travelling, and made this possible for her children as well.

Her kindness, curiosity and faith were reflected in countless activities, such as volunteer work in Parent Teacher Association, as picture lady for her children's elementary school, and loyalty to the PEO sisterhood. Other impactful initiatives include starting the Teacher's Resource Center for District 181 Junior High School in Hinsdale in the 1980s, serving as one of the first female elders at Christ Church in the 1990s, volunteering with Stephen's Ministry serving patients in hospice, and creating a centering prayer group at Chapel on the Hill church in Lake Geneva, IL.

She loved her family passionately and traveled many miles to visit with them. She drove her four young children each year out east to visit grandparents and relatives in the Wilson and Darlington extended families. She prized her cousins as siblings and adored her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Church in Oak Brook on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

A private burial in Lake Geneva, WI, will follow at a later date.

Ann would have requested donations, in lieu of flowers, to be considered for: The Hospice Foundation of America (https://hospicefoundation.org/Donate), PEO Scholarship Fund (https://donations.peointernational.org/), Christ Church of Oak Brook, and the National Cathedral in Washington, DC.