AnneMarie Czerwinski-Janikowski

June 24, 1954 - February 20, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - AnneMarie Czerwinski-Janikowski, 66, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away Saturday February 20, 2021 at Burlington Memorial Hospital. The former AnneMarie Czerwinski was born in Evanston, IL on June 24, 1954 the daughter of Edward and Marie (Szfranski) Czerwinski. On July 30, 1982 in Chicago, IL she was united in marriage to Daniel Janikowski. She was a graduate of Steinmetz High School in Chicago a graduate of the University of Illinois in Chicago and Southern Illinois University with a Master's Degree in Education. She was a member of Saint Francis deSales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva where she ran the Bible Study Group and the Rummage Sale. She was very active in Boy Scout Troop 239 in Lake Geneva. She enjoyed skiing and helicopter skiing with her husband, Dan.

AnneMarie is survived by: Dan Janikowski, her husband of 38 years; her father, Edward Czerwinski of Lake Geneva; three children: Cara (Chadd Brinkman) Janikowski of Burlington, WI, Kirsten Janikowski of Lake Geneva and Kyle Janikowski of Waterloo, IA; four grandchildren: Ava, Addeleigh, Jerica and Hunter and a brother, Edward (Lori) Czerwinski of El Segundo, CA. She was preceded in death by her mother and a brother, Anthony.

There will be a gathering of friends Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested in AnneMarie's name to any cancer related charity of choice.

