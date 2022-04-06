Annie "Ann" (Suffern) Hauser Anglin

Feb. 11, 1952 - March 6, 2022

Annie "Ann" (Suffern) Hauser Anglin died March 6, 2022, of heart failure while visiting friends in Naples, FL. She was born to Frank L. and Frances Gail Suffern at Finley Hospital Dubuque, IA February 11, 1952. She spent her childhood/young adult years in Oelwein, IA, and graduated from Oelwein HighSchool in 1970. She attended the University of Iowa graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism in 1974.

She spent the summers of 1972 and 1973 at Mackinac Island working at Little Bob's Restaurant and the Island House Restaurant where she made some lifelong friends and loved the Island so much.

She married Richard L. Hauser at the Little Stone Church in Mackinac Island on September 15, 1979. She and Rick lived in the Milwaukee area where she worked at the Wisconsin Fairgrounds managing the vendors.

She lived for a short time in Indianapolis, IN before moving to Chicago where she worked for GTE Directories. She received the Regional "Top Gun" Award for sales excellence in 1991 and the National "Top Gun" award for sales excellence in 1992. She married Richard L. Anglin on May 4, 1991.

She founded a national yellow page ad placement company called Information Marketing & Management, Inc. in October of 1994. In 1997 she purchased another national yellow pages marketing company called Directory Service Bureau, LLC.

She enjoyed golf, gardening and travel.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, sister Joan (Suffern) Hedrich and her husband James Hedrich, her mother-in-law Irene Anglin and her husband Marcel Anglin and her brother-in-law Raymond Burlingame.

She is succeeded by her husband Richard, her sister -in-law Susan (Anglin) Burlingame and her nephew William (Will) Hedrich and his partner Miriam Yaguian.

She was warm, funny, energetic, and went out of her way to make everyone feel comfortable.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Privato Restaurant, 2 W. Geneva Street, Williams Bay, WI from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM Saturday July 23, 2022. Rather than flowers please contribute to your favorite local charity/food bank in her name or to the American Heart Association.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

