Annie Beth (Erikson) Bernhardt

1925 - 2020

Annie Beth (Avery) Erikson-Bernhardt age 95 of Sturgeon Bay, WI died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek, WI.

The former Annie Beth Avery was born on July 28, 1925 to the late Kenneth and Marion Bailey Avery in New London, CT. She attended Pleasant Valley Grade School and Fitch High School. She met the love of her life, Edwin Erikson while he was serving in the U.S. Navy stationed at the Naval Base in Groton, CT. They married on July 7, 1945. After his Naval Service, they moved to Genoa City, WI to begin a milk hauling business. They raised 3 children, Lynn (Scott) Brunswick of Sturgeon Bay, WI, Wayne (Luanne) Erikson of Twin Lakes, WI and Kenneth (Joy) Erikson of Wellington, FL.

She was a very active community member, volunteering as a Den Mother, driver and athletic supporter for the baseball teams, active member of the Sponholtz Deignan American Legion Auxilliary and a member of the Genoa City United Church of Christ in Genoa City. Beth also cared for her mother, her in-laws and many other extended family members.

After her husband's death on June 12, 1986, she relocated to Lake Wales, FL where once again she blossomed where she was planted. She opened her home to her twin sister, Betty Hewitt and cousin Maxine Fulton. They made many wonderful friends there, helping neighbors and reconnecting with a large group of friends from Wisconsin. She truly loved her Florida home and special added friends.

Beth is also survived by 3 grandsons and 7 great grandchildren, Jason (Dina) Brunswick, step great granddaughter, Alexa DeAndra, Elliot Spencer-Brunswick of Danbury, CT, Ryan (Jennifer) Brunswick, Jane and William Brunswick, Spring Grove, IL and Tyler (Bree) Erikson, Landon, Presley and Berkley Erikson of Kenosha, WI.

She loved the Packers, enjoyed watching all sports, an avid dog lover, journalizing all her life, doing puzzles, coloring and making photo montague.

She will be remembered for her kind heart, helping anyone in need and her positive outlook on life.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Marion, in-laws Mait and Carl Erikson, her twin sister Betty Hewitt, brother-in-law George Hewitt and brothers Kenneth Avery and Ralph Avery and her beloved cousin, Maxine Fulton.

As per Beth's request, there will not be a funeral. Following Cremation, Beth will be buried in Hillside Cemetery in the spring. Memorial Remembrances in Beth's name may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, Hope Church in Sturgeon Bay, WI. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City is serving the Family. Those wishing to send cards to the Erikson Family, please send them to Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, Box 310 Twin Lakes, WI. 53181 and we will forward on to the family.