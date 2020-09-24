Arlene K. Patek 1932 - 2020 Arlene K. Patek was born on October 15, 1932 at home in Mt. Ida Township Wisconsin to Henry M. and Clara K. (Zemlicka) Draves. She passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Tender Reflections in Elkhorn, where she had resided for the last four years. Arlene grew up on a farm near Fennimore, Wis. She learned the value of hard work early in life. Arlene graduated from Fennimore High School in 1950 and moved to Madison to begin her career. While working in Madison Arlene was introduced to a young farmer, Bob Patek. They were united in marriage on November 12, 1955 living first in Elkhorn and eventually settling in Fontana for Bob's job and to raise their family. Arlene was employed at Lakeland Nursing Home as an accountant for 40 years retiring in 1996. She embraced her role as a full time working mom and devoted wife. Bob passed away in 1997. Arlene enjoyed volunteering her time and talents whenever called upon. She served on committees for various organizations and her beloved Fontana Community Church. In her retirement years Arlene enjoyed baking, traveling, quilting, gardening and above all spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her generosity, her fiercely independent spirit and her delicious chocolate chip cookies. Arlene is survived by her daughter Kathy (Mitch) Wychgram; daughters-in-law Amy Patek and Jan Patek; grandchildren Emily (Tom) Robson, Madeline (Jake) Kraus, Sam Patek, Frank Wychgram, Olivia Patek, Claire Patek, and Emma Patek; great grandson Max Robson; her twin sister Darlene (Norm) Jahn; sister-in-law Phyllis Patek and brother-in-law Jim (Bev) Patek. She was joyfully greeted into heaven by those that went before her, her husband Robert; sons Greg Patek and Jeff Patek; and brother and sister in-law LaVerne and Joyce Draves, parents Henry and Clara Draves, in-laws James and Ella Patek. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A private family funeral service will be on Saturday. Burial will be in Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Fontana Community Church, 275 Kinzie, Fontana, WI 53125. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171