Arlene A. "Toby" Spotz

November 8, 1928 – February 16, 2021

Arlene A. "Toby" Spotz, 92, of Williams Bay, WI, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Golden Years of Walworth. Toby was born November 8, 1928 in Whitewater, WI, the daughter of William and Minnie (Luebke) Tobison. Toby grew up in rural Janesville and was a member of the Harmony 4-H Club in Rock County Wisconsin. She graduated from Janesville High School class of 1946. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin –Madison with a Bachelor's Degree in teaching. After graduating, Toby taught Home Economics (Family & Consumer Sciences) at Williams Bay High School for her entire teaching career – 55 years. Teaching was her passion – her heart was huge and her patience endless. Toby was also a chef at Duck Inn for many years on the weekends and during the summer. After retiring, Toby volunteered at the Williams Bay Elementary School and worked at Pesche's Greenhouse on weekends. She lived in Williams Bay where she was active in numerous community organizations including the Williams Bay Civic League and was a member of the Williams Bay Lutheran Church. She was also an active member in the Alpha Delta Kappa/Theta Chapter and of the American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences. Toby was the secretary/treasurer of Summer Haven Subdivision for 50 plus years. Toby enjoyed traveling with her family to destinations near and far. She enjoyed watching the Badgers and the Packers. Toby was extremely proud of her children and her greatest love was family. Toby was a generous and giving person in all aspects of her life - she was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the loving nurses and dedicated staff at Golden Years of Walworth.

Toby is survived by her children Peter (Kirsten) Spotz (Copenhagen, Denmark) and Debra Spotz (Williams Bay, WI); sisters Alice Barlass and Doris (Richard) Puerner, numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Marvin Barlass.

Due to the COVID pandemic a memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Kishwauketoe Nature Conservatory, PO Box 580, Williams Bay, WI 53191 and Williams Bay Lutheran Church, PO Box 399, Williams Bay, WI 5319.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171