Armin Fiedler

Oct. 23, 1925 - March 20, 2022

LAKE GENEVA - Armin Fiedler, 96, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Holton Manor Nursing Home in Elkhorn, WI. He was born October 23, 1925 in Lodz, Poland, the son of Gustav-Adolf Fiedler and Eleonore Fruehauf (nee Gapinsky). Armin was united in marriage to Charlotte (Gutbier) on August 23, 1952 in Chicago at St. Paul's Church in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

As a young man, Armin studied and became a highly skilled tool and die maker. His profession was Mechanical Engineering. He was the founder of two manufacturing businesses (International Freezer and Aralco). He was extremely creative, very prolific and proud inventor with more than a dozen US patents.

He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons since 1958. From 2011 to 2022, he was affiliated with the Geneva Lodge No 0044 in Lake Geneva, WI, as a Master Mason. From 1958 to 2011, he was affiliated with the Constellation Lodge No. 0974 in Des Plaines, IL.

Armin is survived by his three children: Inge Fiedler (partner, David Lindberg) of Milwaukee, WI, Scott (Monika) Fiedler of Palatine, IL and Peter (Dawn) Fiedler of Elkhorn, WI; grandchildren: Eric (Anna Frykman), Patrick and Michael, all residing in the United States; and several relatives in Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife, Charlotte.

Graveside Service will be at 11:30 AM on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.