Barbara Lee Crabtree
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bratley Funeral Home
10 East Bayfield Street
Washburn, WI

Barbara Lee Crabtree

CORNUCOPIA - Barbara Lee Crabtree, age 84, of Cornucopia, passed away, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, MN. She was born April 21, 1937 in Geneva township, the daughter of John "Jack" and Bernice (Nelson) Vollman.

Barb graduated from Walworth High School in Walworth, WI. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She also worked several different jobs throughout the years. Barb moved to Cornucopia in the early 1990's where she enjoyed her retirement years.

She is survived by her children: Jackie (Brad) Eid, Teri (Bob) Hays and Billy (Chris) Hansen; grandchildren, Bobby Jo (Nathan Gibbs) Ostrander, Heather (Odin) Odegard, Emily (Ethan Luoma) Hansen, and Bryce (Allie Schmidt) Hansen, Amanda (Ben Loutsch) Wiberg and Jacob Eid; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty (Glen) Schacht; and special friend, Chuck Coates and his family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

No formal services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn, to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bratley Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barb was a friend of our family. I hadn't seen her for years, but she was important to people I love, close to some of my family members very recently, so she was important to me. Rest in peace, Barb, you are gone way too soon.
Audrey Ryer Kammes
Family
September 16, 2021
