Barbara Lee Crabtree

CORNUCOPIA - Barbara Lee Crabtree, age 84, of Cornucopia, passed away, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, MN. She was born April 21, 1937 in Geneva township, the daughter of John "Jack" and Bernice (Nelson) Vollman.

Barb graduated from Walworth High School in Walworth, WI. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She also worked several different jobs throughout the years. Barb moved to Cornucopia in the early 1990's where she enjoyed her retirement years.

She is survived by her children: Jackie (Brad) Eid, Teri (Bob) Hays and Billy (Chris) Hansen; grandchildren, Bobby Jo (Nathan Gibbs) Ostrander, Heather (Odin) Odegard, Emily (Ethan Luoma) Hansen, and Bryce (Allie Schmidt) Hansen, Amanda (Ben Loutsch) Wiberg and Jacob Eid; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty (Glen) Schacht; and special friend, Chuck Coates and his family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

No formal services will be held at this time.

