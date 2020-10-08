Barbara Langelund (nee Herrmann)

Barbara Langelund (nee Herrmann), 82, of Lake Geneva, formerly of Chicago, at rest September 29, 2020.

Barbara was the loving wife of the late John "Jack", whom she married June 2, 1962 in Chicago; devoted mother of John (Kathleen), Donna (Tony) Quinones, James (Amy) and Robert (Tammie) Langelund; cherished grandmother of Allison, Elizabeth, Jack Ryan Quinones, Noah, Evan, and Ryan Langelund; beloved sister of Robert (Barbara) Herrmann, Marilyn (the late Thomas) Feldkamp and Kathleen (Phil) Cline; dear sister-in-law of Ken Sedin, Marie Brannan, and the late Robert Langelund, Nancy Sedin and Patricia (George) Funk; and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Barb always opened her home and her heart to family and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, October 3, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Fontana, WI 53125. Interment was held at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery, Lake Geneva.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Open Arms Clinic, 205 Commerce Ct, Elkhorn, WI 53121; or to St. Croix Hospice of Delavan, WI, 409 Hallberg St, Delavan, WI 53115.

Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. To express online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.