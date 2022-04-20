Menu
Barry D. Haydysch
FUNERAL HOME
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL

Barry D. Haydysch

Feb. 16, 1960 - Apr. 4, 2022

PELL LAKE - Barry D. Haydysch, age 62, of Pell Lake, WI passed away April 4, 2022 at his home.

He was born on February 16, 1960 in Arlington Heights, the son of Clarence and Rochelle (Lass) Haydysch. He married the late Beverly Haydysch on December 31, 2001.

Barry was an avid outdoors man. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Every moment he had he would spend outside with nature. He was a great carpenter and enjoyed making furniture, grandfather clocks and just whittling. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his ten step-children, Alan Pruski, Michael (Cindy) Pruski, Dale Pruski, Leeann Pruski, Joseph (Dawn) Perez, Anthony Perez, Felina (Terry) Eddy, Kenneth (Jenny) Redner, Shawn (Hillary) Redner, Shirley Konczal; 17 granchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Bret (Mary) Haydysch, sister, Sheila (Dave) Streit; niece and nephews and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife and his brother, Brian Haydysch.

Memorial celebration will be April 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098. The service will be live streamed, go to slmcfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Church W775 Geranium Rd., Genoa City, WI 53128 or to Pell Lake St. Mary Memorial Food Pantry, N1238 Park Rd., Pell Lake, WI 53157.

For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit our website at www.slmcfh.com.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Apr. 20, 2022.
