Bernadette Nikkel

1932 - 2021

Bernadette Nikkel, 89, of the Lake Geneva area passed away at Sage Meadows on September 5, 2021.

Bernadette "Dette" Nikkel was Born February 11, 1932, in Highland Park, Michigan. She was adopted as a baby and grew up with the Cloft Family in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. She attended Catholic Schools, graduating from St. Mary's in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. She married Victor Nikkel in St. Louis Parish on April 11, 1952. Dette will always be remembered for her quick-witted humor as well as her ability to make you feel special. She was a faithful woman who loved her family, friends, and horses.

Bernadette is survived by her husband of 69 years, Victor.Six children: Michael, Victor, Karen Klipp, Daniel, John, and Paul all survive Bernadette. She is also survived by her biological sister Thema McNicol and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bernadette is preceded in death by her adopted parents, Harry and Mildred Cloft and her two brothers,Harry and Kenneth.

There are no services planned for Bernadette at this time.

To post an online condolence please click the "Share a memory" box on the left side of your screen.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of Bernadette Nikkel.