Bernadette Nikkel
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Derrick Funeral Home
800 Park Drive
Lake Geneva, WI

Bernadette Nikkel

1932 - 2021

Bernadette Nikkel, 89, of the Lake Geneva area passed away at Sage Meadows on September 5, 2021.

Bernadette "Dette" Nikkel was Born February 11, 1932, in Highland Park, Michigan. She was adopted as a baby and grew up with the Cloft Family in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. She attended Catholic Schools, graduating from St. Mary's in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. She married Victor Nikkel in St. Louis Parish on April 11, 1952. Dette will always be remembered for her quick-witted humor as well as her ability to make you feel special. She was a faithful woman who loved her family, friends, and horses.

Bernadette is survived by her husband of 69 years, Victor.Six children: Michael, Victor, Karen Klipp, Daniel, John, and Paul all survive Bernadette. She is also survived by her biological sister Thema McNicol and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bernadette is preceded in death by her adopted parents, Harry and Mildred Cloft and her two brothers,Harry and Kenneth.

There are no services planned for Bernadette at this time.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of Bernadette Nikkel.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Derrick Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dette used to board her Paso Finos at our barn many years ago She & Vic were a great couple! It was so many years ago when she and Karen went riding and there was an incident. Karen got off of her horse and it took off! My husband Pat caught the horse and had it settled in the stall when the girls got back to the barn. We all got a laugh out of it when the girls told us their story! Rest in Peace Dette! Prayers for you and your family! Loving hugs!
Mary Lou Bryant
Friend
September 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dettes passing. We had some great times together with our horses. Her humor was fantastic! RIP Dette
Susan Koopman
Friend
September 16, 2021
