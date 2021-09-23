Betty Mae Kelly

1934 - 2021

Betty Mae Kelly, 87 of Darien, WI passed away suddenly but peacefully in her sleep, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her home.

Betty was born May 6, 1934 to Fred and Dorthea (Holsten) Sanderson. She attended the Wisconsin School for the Deaf and graduated in 1953. She married Guy R. Kelly on April 24, 1954 in Columbus, WI.

Betty was employed at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf (WSD) as a Child Care Counselor for 32 years until she retired in 1990.

In 2008 she was inducted to the Wisconsin School for the Deaf Hall of Fame for her services to the Deaf Community. She is well known as the "go-to" person in the Deaf community in Delavan. She has served as social director for the Southern Lakes Association of the Deaf (SLAD) in Delavan and has been in charge of coffee socials at the clubhouse from 1992 to 2020. She has served on countless committees in a variety of capacities including chairmanship for SLAD, National Fraternal Society of the Deaf (NFSD) Division No. 80 and the WSD Alumni Association for over 40 years ranging from NFSD picnics, Martin Luther King Day Pancake Breakfast, Deaf Picnic, Maxwell Street Day Corn sales to WSD's 100th and 150th Anniversary celebrations and WSDAA reunions. She has served thousands of meals over the years. She has donated numerous own-made afghans, quilts, and blankets to various organizations for their fundraisers. She recently donated knitted caps for newborns at Lakeland Hospital. She was honored with a dedication in the 1990 WSD yearbook.

Betty enjoyed camping, watching sports, traveling, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family is first and foremost on her mind. Betty is survived by her two sons, Ed of Long Beach, CA and Dean and his wife Susie of Darien; two of their children: Ryan and his partner Ketsi of Indianapolis, IN and Casey and his partner, Nola of Darien, WI. Four great grandchildren: Jett of Washington D.C. and Kyra, Zeke and Koby of Darien, WI. One brother-in-law, Steve of Green Valley, AZ. Pall bearers: Ed Kelly, Dean Kelly, Susie Kelly, Ryan Kelly, Casey Kelly, Jett Kelly and honorary pallbearer, Steve Kelly.

