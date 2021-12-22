Betty J. Reynolds

Dec. 15, 1932 - Dec. 12, 2021

RANDALL - Betty J. Reynolds, age 88, of Randall, WI died December 12, 2021. She was born in Spring Grove, IL on December 15, 1932. The oldest daughter of the late Edward and Marcella (Hergott) Diedrich. On June 7, 1952 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond, IL she was united in marriage to John Reynolds who preceded her in death on November 6, 2016.

Betty was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Twin Lakes, WI where she sang in the choir for 40 years. During her life she enjoyed gardening, canning, doing crafts, and traveling and snowmobiling.

Survived by her four children: Lee (Kathy) Reynolds, Gary (Mariann) Reynolds, Diane East and Karen Reynolds (Mark Hodges); sister to: Robert (Marilyn) Diedrich, Nancy (John) Glowacki, Richard Diedrich, Donna (Tony) Praza, Marlene Stevens, Mariane (Spencer) Mahalos; step-sister to: Carol (Jim) Kinnahan and Sandra Jung; grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of 12.

Preceded in death by her husband John, grandson Michael John Reynolds, brother Daniel Diedrich, sisters-in-law: Sandra Diedrich and Jean Reith and brothers-in-law; Dave Reith and Larry Stevens, step-mother Francis Diedrich, son-in-law Ray East.

Funeral Mass Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. John's Catholic Church, 701 N. Lake Ave. Burial will follow at Mound Prairie Cemetery in Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of services at the church. Memorials in Betty's name may be made to St. John's Catholic Church, 701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes, WI or Twin Lakes Rescue Squad, 236 E. Main St., Twin Lakes, WI. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI is assisting the family.