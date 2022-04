Beverly S. Rawson

LAKE GENEVA - Beverly S. Rawson, 78, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away to eternal life on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

A visitation will be held at the Mt. Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120, Lake Geneva on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a service at 12:00 p.m.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Rawson Family.