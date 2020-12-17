Bruce A. Hansen

1953 - 2020

Bruce A. Hansen, 66 yrs of Lake Geneva, WI, Passed away at his residence on Friday, December 11, 2020. Bruce was born December 26, 1953 in Elkhorn, WI to Robert and Jessie Mae (Becker) Hansen. Bruce married Sandra L. Saffran on January 22, 1988 in Lake Geneva, WI.

Bruce is survived by his wife, children Angela (Joey) Keeran, Kenneth, Aaron and Kristie Hansen, grandson Isaak Hansen, and sister-in-law Diane Hansen. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings Judy Tomaske, Carol Wegner and Robert Hansen and brother-in-law Walter Wegner. Also survived by nephew and good friend Dale Tomaske, and other nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Bruce was a proud Army Veteran and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Retired as Stationary Engineer at a chemical company.

Graveside service and Military Honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove in Spring. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, proudly serving the Hansen family.