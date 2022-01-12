Carole Sue Dornbusch

Dec. 24, 1940 - Jan. 4, 2022

LAKE GENEVA - Carole Sue Dornbusch, 81, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Carole was born on December 24, 1940 in Elgin, IL to the late Charles "Bud" and Ruby (Braemer) Renwick.

She married the late James C. Dornbusch August 31, 1974, he preceded her in death on November 15, 2010, and had eight children: Chris Faust (Pam), Shawn Faust, Shane Faust, Jodie Azarian (Benny Nelson), Kyle Dornbusch (Debbie), Margaret Condos, Elizabeth Hanley, and Jamie Kahle (Josh). Carole was the grandmother of 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother Mike Renwick, other relatives, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Charles "Chuck" Renwick, and five adoring sisters-in-laws.

Carole Dornbusch knew her talents and used them well. Anyone who received a hand-made card from her, a warm hug, a word of encouragement or laughed at a joke with Carole understood how special she was. She invited anyone into her home and into her heart. She genuinely cared for people. And like Jesus, showed true love and compassion. She never judged the shoes you wore, but she helped you find the right path to walk.

Her sense of humor would ignite a room with pure joy. She was always entertaining. Whether jumping out of a cake at a birthday, enjoying a conversation with her hand-made dummy on her knee at a church talent show or lip-singing "Cabaret" as Liza Minelli at the playboy club. While her children might give an eyeroll or an embarrassed smile at one of her jokes, the rest of the room was falling in love with her. So many people were touched by Carole. Her light will shine bright forever. She truly helped so many people become who they are today and she remains in all of our hearts. As we go into this world and cheer up a down-trodden person, hug a loved one or give a compliment, it is Carole who is living on through us.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Chapel on the Hill, N2440 Ara Glen, Lake Geneva from 3:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. with a service at 6:30 p.m. For online streaming link, please visit chapelonthehill.net. Private burial will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Spirit of Hope Men's Emergency Shelter (http://spiritofhopeshelter.org/how-you-can-help/) and Chapel on the Hill, N2440 Ara Glen, Lake Geneva. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI are proudly serving the Family.