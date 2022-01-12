Menu
Carole Sue Dornbusch
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St
Lake Geneva, WI

Carole Sue Dornbusch

Dec. 24, 1940 - Jan. 4, 2022

LAKE GENEVA - Carole Sue Dornbusch, 81, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Carole was born on December 24, 1940 in Elgin, IL to the late Charles "Bud" and Ruby (Braemer) Renwick.

She married the late James C. Dornbusch August 31, 1974, he preceded her in death on November 15, 2010, and had eight children: Chris Faust (Pam), Shawn Faust, Shane Faust, Jodie Azarian (Benny Nelson), Kyle Dornbusch (Debbie), Margaret Condos, Elizabeth Hanley, and Jamie Kahle (Josh). Carole was the grandmother of 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother Mike Renwick, other relatives, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Charles "Chuck" Renwick, and five adoring sisters-in-laws.

Carole Dornbusch knew her talents and used them well. Anyone who received a hand-made card from her, a warm hug, a word of encouragement or laughed at a joke with Carole understood how special she was. She invited anyone into her home and into her heart. She genuinely cared for people. And like Jesus, showed true love and compassion. She never judged the shoes you wore, but she helped you find the right path to walk.

Her sense of humor would ignite a room with pure joy. She was always entertaining. Whether jumping out of a cake at a birthday, enjoying a conversation with her hand-made dummy on her knee at a church talent show or lip-singing "Cabaret" as Liza Minelli at the playboy club. While her children might give an eyeroll or an embarrassed smile at one of her jokes, the rest of the room was falling in love with her. So many people were touched by Carole. Her light will shine bright forever. She truly helped so many people become who they are today and she remains in all of our hearts. As we go into this world and cheer up a down-trodden person, hug a loved one or give a compliment, it is Carole who is living on through us.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Chapel on the Hill, N2440 Ara Glen, Lake Geneva from 3:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. with a service at 6:30 p.m. For online streaming link, please visit chapelonthehill.net. Private burial will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Spirit of Hope Men's Emergency Shelter (http://spiritofhopeshelter.org/how-you-can-help/) and Chapel on the Hill, N2440 Ara Glen, Lake Geneva. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI are proudly serving the Family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Chapel on the Hill
N2440 Ara Glen, Lake Geneva , WI
Jan
13
Service
6:30p.m.
Chapel on the Hill
N2440 Ara Glen, Lake Geneva, WI
I´m so sorry to hear of Carole´s passing. She was the sweetest and most entertaining person I knew. I was so lucky to get a chance to visit with her at Mars. She came down , when she heard I was down there. I will cherish that visit for a long time. I know that She, Mom and Zoe are catching up and reminiscing about all the fun times they shared with themselves and all our families. It was a great neighborhood to grow up in, Elgin Club, Como, Woods School, ah those were the days! My heart and prayers are with you all. Sincerely, Lynne
Lynne (Nesslar) Gustavson
Friend
January 14, 2022
Lynne, Laurie, Leane Nesslar
January 14, 2022
We just talked 3 weeks ago as we shared our upcoming birthdays. She was Carole with the E, I w/o. She is breathing well in the presence of our Lord. So many memories with her laugh and positive thoughts...
Carol Branton Sams
January 13, 2022
There are so many memories of Carole, but one in particular is: Carole, along with other friends, would come over to my home for Packer games. She was a great Packer fan. When the score was very close, with only a few minutes left to the end of the game, Carole would go to the bathroom until the game was over because she couldn´t tolerate the intensity of a close game. It was hysterically funny. Carole was the best kind of friend a person could have. A true Christian friend that would do anything for you. I was blessed to have her as a close friend. Until we meet again, Carole, I will miss and love you always. RIP
Bonnie Nordentoft
Friend
January 12, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Judy Nash and family
January 12, 2022
We are deeply sorry and saddened to hear of Carole's passing. She brightened a room whenever she entered, with her beautiful smile and wonderful hugs. She was compassionate, caring and loving! We will miss her greatly, but her memories are forever in our hearts!!!
Rick & Theresa Blood
Friend
January 12, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Carole's passing. She was such a ray of sunshine. We will surely miss her but are so grateful that she was a small part of our lives. R.I.P.
Mary Jo & Jerry Hanson
Work
January 12, 2022
