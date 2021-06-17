Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Jacobs
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Toynton Funeral Home
328 Kenosha Street
Walworth, WI

Carolyn Jacobs

1942 - 2021

FONTANA/LINCOLNWOOD - Carolyn Jacobs, 79, passed away at her home in Fontana with her family at her side on June 13, 2021 after a difficult battle with cancer.

She was born January 22, 1942 in Chicago to Shlemon and Penna Sargis.

Carolyn went to school in Chicago, graduating in 1958. She then studied at Illinois State University. She married Kenneth Jacobs on November 17, 1962. Carolyn was an avid "Lake Girl" – her favorite hangout being the Indian Hills Association (Fontana) lakefront park and swimming form the pier. Kenny and Carolyn purchased the home in Indian Hills Association in 1968 and spent their summers happily in Fontana. Although Lincolnwood, IL was home base where their children went to school – Fontana was the summer "getaway". Carolyn was very much a fun-loving family person, that included her extended Assyrian family in the Chicago area and in San Jose, California. Her relatives and family heritage were an important part of her life. She was the life of the party at Indian Hills as well, always willing to be where the fun was. She loved boating, fireworks, and feeding family and friends whenever she got the chance.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Kenny, her sons Mark (Kelley) Jacobs of Libertyville, IL, Tim (Arleen LaRosa) Jacobs of Lincolnwood, her daughter Dawn (Russ) DeMarco of Walworth, and four grandchildren – Sam, Sarah, Jake, and Luke.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Sargis.

She will be a dearly missed wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She wishes to be remembered for the good times and memories and not the disease that took her from us prematurely.Services were private.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Toynton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Toynton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
She was a wonderful and we will miss her.
Louis Solomon
School
June 25, 2021
Sue & Ozzie Klufas
June 23, 2021
Our deepest condolences on Mrs. Jacobs's passing. She was a wonderful lady with an outgoing personality that always made you feel welcomed at her home. We are so sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace.
Dean Marinakis & Family
Friend
June 20, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Carolyn´s passing...what a very special and funny person she was, a joy to be around, she made me laugh every time I saw her and I smile now just thinking of her. What a fun angel she will be...She loved life and her family...I will truly miss her and my heart goes out to her family.
Ellen Dragonetti
Other
June 18, 2021
My heart is so sad upon hearing about Carol's passing. She was one of my favorite people and I was so honored to marry into that wonderful family. To all the family, please know I am thinking of you and offering many prayers to you. She will be so missed. RIP Carolyn.
Betty Shahbaz
Family
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results