Carolyn Jacobs

1942 - 2021

FONTANA/LINCOLNWOOD - Carolyn Jacobs, 79, passed away at her home in Fontana with her family at her side on June 13, 2021 after a difficult battle with cancer.

She was born January 22, 1942 in Chicago to Shlemon and Penna Sargis.

Carolyn went to school in Chicago, graduating in 1958. She then studied at Illinois State University. She married Kenneth Jacobs on November 17, 1962. Carolyn was an avid "Lake Girl" – her favorite hangout being the Indian Hills Association (Fontana) lakefront park and swimming form the pier. Kenny and Carolyn purchased the home in Indian Hills Association in 1968 and spent their summers happily in Fontana. Although Lincolnwood, IL was home base where their children went to school – Fontana was the summer "getaway". Carolyn was very much a fun-loving family person, that included her extended Assyrian family in the Chicago area and in San Jose, California. Her relatives and family heritage were an important part of her life. She was the life of the party at Indian Hills as well, always willing to be where the fun was. She loved boating, fireworks, and feeding family and friends whenever she got the chance.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Kenny, her sons Mark (Kelley) Jacobs of Libertyville, IL, Tim (Arleen LaRosa) Jacobs of Lincolnwood, her daughter Dawn (Russ) DeMarco of Walworth, and four grandchildren – Sam, Sarah, Jake, and Luke.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Sargis.

She will be a dearly missed wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She wishes to be remembered for the good times and memories and not the disease that took her from us prematurely.Services were private.

