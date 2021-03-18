Catherine M. Szalapski

LAKE GENEVA -

Catherine M. Szalapski, 64, of Lake Geneva, WI unexpectedly passed away on March 11, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving husband, daughter and son-in-law. The family would like to give special thanks to the EMT and medical staff at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center for their care, compassion and kindness.

Catherine was an avid nature lover who spent much of her time in her garden. She was a master gardener and the founder of Gardens Forever in Lake Geneva. The beauty of her work lives on in the many perennial gardens she lovingly cared for, and her creative, entrepreneurial spirit lives on through her daughter.

Catherine is survived by her beloved husband of over 40 years, Carl. Daughter Jennifer (John) Hogan. Her mother Caron Menard, younger sister Mary Duren and her younger brother Robert (Sharon) Duren.

A Celebration of Catherine's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI is assisting the family.

The family asks that memorials in her name be made out to the family for them to choose a special charity to make a donation in her name. Donations may be sent to Carl Szalapski at P.O. Box 669 Twin Lakes, WI 53181. Online condolences can be made at Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI is assisting the family.