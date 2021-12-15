Charles David Bull

Sept. 22, 1948 - Dec. 3. 2021

LYONS - Charles David Bull, age 73, of Lyons, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side December 3, 2021 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. Charles was born to Edmund J. and Evelyn M. (nee Schwartz) Bull on September 22, 1948 in Burlington, WI. Charles was raised in the area and graduated from Burlington High School. Charles served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict and after his discharge moved back to Burlington. Charles worked for AT&T as an installer and repairman until his retirement. Charles was a long-time member of American Legion Post 24. Charles had a very active sense of humor and many friends, he will be truly missed.

Charles is survived by his loving wife Karlene; sister Beverly (Len) Rausch; daughter Anne; and four stepchildren: Shawn Durbin, Brad (Hedy) Durbin, David Rasch, Angel (Joe) Hunter; and two step-grandchildren: Charley and Tyler; as well as his first wife Chris (nee Cooper), other relatives and many friends.

Preceded in death by his loving parents and second wife Pamela.

A celebration of Charles' Life will take place Sunday December 19, at Jacksons Hole, 1798 Genesee St., Lake Geneva, WI 53147, from 1:00-4:00 PM. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy the family suggests memorials to his family c/o Karlene Bull.

