Charles Robert Eastburg Jr.

1970 - 2020

Charles Robert "Rob" Eastburg Jr.,50, of Lake Geneva, WI, died Thursday December 3, 2020 in Lake Geneva.He was born in Galesburg, IL on August 20, 1970 the son of Charles R. and Linda (Vancil) Eastburg Sr. He graduated from Badger High School in Lake Geneva in 1988. He attended college in Waukesha and Milwaukee. He worked at Roundy's Distribution Center in Oconomowoc, WI for over 20 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed the company and antics of his dog, Sammy.

Rob is survived by: his parents, Charles and Linda Eastburg Sr. of Burlington WI and his sister Carrie Pinkston of Peoria, IL.

There will be a Gathering of Friends Wednesday December 16, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. Due to covid restrictions masks must be worn and social distancing must be followed.In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested in Rob's name to: the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA.To sign the on-line guest registry please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

