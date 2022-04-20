Menu
Charles I. Poidomani
Charles I. Poidomani

April 11, 1927 - April 9, 2022

LAKE GENEVA - Charles I. Poidomani, 95 yrs., of Lake Geneva and formerly of Batavia, IL, passed to eternal life surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at his residence.

Charles was born on April 11, 1927 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Dorothy (Candiano) Poidomani. Charles married the late Virginia Marie Schejbal on October 18, 1958 and she preceded him in death on December 2, 2020.

Charles is survived by his children: Theodata (Demetrio) Derma, Kathleen (Jim) Dobbler, Joe Poidomani, John (Cynthia) Poidomani and Ann (Rob) Iwatsuki; brother Richard Poidomani; brother-in-law James (Bea) Schejbal; sisters-in-law: Joanne (Harry) O'Brien and Kathleen Schulenberg; also survived by nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; other relatives; and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Virginia and siblings.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 148 West Main Street, Lake Geneva, WI. Burial will take place on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at Resurrection Cemetery, 37w210 Fabyan Pkwy., Geneva, IL.

Charles proudly served his country during World War II in the Navy. He was a life member of Knights of Columbus Council #1647 in Lake Geneva, WI and 4th Degree Marquette Assembly #188, American Legion Post #504, Batavia, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to New Day Women's Clinic, 824 East Geneva Street, Delavan, WI 53115.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is Proudly Serving the Family.



Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
148 W. Main Street, LAKE GENEVA, WI
Apr
20
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
148 W. Main Street, LAKE GENEVA, WI
