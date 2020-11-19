Christine Chironis

1940 - 2020

Christine Chironis, 80, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Wheeling, IL. She was born October 22, 1940 in Lake Geneva, WI where she lived most of her life, helping with the family restaurant, Harry's Café. Christine was a member of St. Demetrios Church in Libertyville, enjoyed cooking, baking, movies and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her 6 children, George (John) Danos, Basil (Maria) Danos, Maria (Daryl) Breitenfeldt, Anastasia (Steve) Elder, Dino Danos and Jason Danos; 9 grandchildren, Peter, Michail & Kristina Danos, Orion & Owen Breitenfeldt, Nicholas, Lucas, Zoe Elder and Elias Danos; 2 sisters, Anne Roche and Mary Dean Evans; 3 brothers, James, Louie (Linda), Harry (Karen) Chironis and sister-in-law, Sharilyn Chironis.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Alex Chironis and a brother-in-law, George Roche and James Evans.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1400 N. Oplaine Road, Libertyville, IL 60048. For those who wish to attend services virtually, a link will be provided on the funeral home website that will begin at 10am, Monday. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Greek American Rehabilitation and Care Center, 220 N. 1st Street, Wheeling, IL 60090. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.