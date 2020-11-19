Menu
Search
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christine Chironis

Christine Chironis

1940 - 2020

Christine Chironis, 80, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Wheeling, IL. She was born October 22, 1940 in Lake Geneva, WI where she lived most of her life, helping with the family restaurant, Harry's Café. Christine was a member of St. Demetrios Church in Libertyville, enjoyed cooking, baking, movies and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her 6 children, George (John) Danos, Basil (Maria) Danos, Maria (Daryl) Breitenfeldt, Anastasia (Steve) Elder, Dino Danos and Jason Danos; 9 grandchildren, Peter, Michail & Kristina Danos, Orion & Owen Breitenfeldt, Nicholas, Lucas, Zoe Elder and Elias Danos; 2 sisters, Anne Roche and Mary Dean Evans; 3 brothers, James, Louie (Linda), Harry (Karen) Chironis and sister-in-law, Sharilyn Chironis.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Alex Chironis and a brother-in-law, George Roche and James Evans.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1400 N. Oplaine Road, Libertyville, IL 60048. For those who wish to attend services virtually, a link will be provided on the funeral home website that will begin at 10am, Monday. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Greek American Rehabilitation and Care Center, 220 N. 1st Street, Wheeling, IL 60090. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
1400 N. Oplaine Road, Libertyville, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
One of my fondest memories of Mom was from when I was in the 5th grade. One Sunday night, I was in tears and panicking after procrastinating for weeks on a school project. She helped me get that project done. The memory stuck not because it was an important project, but intuitively I knew there was something crucial to learn there. She displayed the perfect combination of sympathy and determination in that moment for her 10 yr daughter. Mom helped me break down the project into smaller manageable parts and in the process my stress evaporated. I was able to complete it on time and learned an important lesson from her in the process. Not about procrastination. But one of perseverance. Her motto seemed to be “don’t be daunted by seemingly insurmountable circumstances”. Whether it was moving houses or wrangling 5 kids into a rented van to travel cross country to a college graduation,
Mom was a doer. She loved her kids immensely and worked hard for her family. She was always bustling - I don’t remember her sitting still. Time to take a break Mom! Rest In Peace❤
Maria Breitenfeldt
Family
November 13, 2020
Condolences to her family. May you all cherish and memory, and may her memory comfort you.
Best, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Gibbs (Nyhisha) and our four (4) sons: Devin, Brandon, Cody amd Chad.
Nyhisha Gibbs
Friend
November 12, 2020