Christopher Paul Schadewald

1969 - 2021

WILLIAMS BAY - Christopher Paul Schadewald of Williams Bay, was born July 3, 1969 in West Allis, WI. He passed away on Monday August 30, 2021 at his home in Williams Bay.

Chris graduated from Walworth County Lakeland School in 1991. He went on to work in the production area at VIP Services, Elkhorn until 2010 when his health became an issue. Later he attended Day Services at VIP until the present. Chris was friendly, always had a smile and very well-liked by everyone. He hated rain and storms and always said it would be sunshine today. Chris was very involved with Special Olympics in Walworth County until health issues forced him to stop. He loved his nieces and nephews and enjoyed constantly teasing them. Chris was a "gentle giant" and will be missed by his entire family and friends.

Chris is survived by his mother Ellen (David) Weber; siblings Kurt (Julie) Schadewald, Sara (David) Wulf, Stacey (John) Higgins, David Weber, Derek Weber, and Spencer (Michelle) Weber; as well as 11 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father Paul Schadewald.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 4:00 PM at Toynton Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be given to V.I.P. Services, 811 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn, WI 53121.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.