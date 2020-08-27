Menu
Dale L. Wolff

1/6/1929 - 7/26/2020

LAKE GENEVA - Dale L. Wolff, a longtime resident of Lake Geneva, died on July 26, 2020 at Geneva Lake Manor.

Born Dale L. Wolff to the late Henryand Estelle (Hamilton) Wolff in Wittenberg, Wisconsin.After graduating high school Dale earned his Master's-Degree in Education.On June 4th, 1966 Dale was united into marriage to the late Louise Anderson.

3 children survive Dale: Kevin Wolff, Eric (Sandy) Wolff, and Lisa (Keith) Benjamin.4 grandchildren also survive Dale: Julia, Jared, Colin, and Ava.Dale was proceeded in death by his wife of 50 years, Louise, on March 23, 2017.His parents and 2 sisters: June Smith and Kay Wolff also proceeded Dale in death.

Services for Dale will be held on Saturday August 29th, 2020 at 12:00pm at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva.Visitation will be held from 10:00am till the time of service on August 29th, 2020. Burial of ashes will be held on October 10, 2020 at 10:00am at Greenwood Cemetery in Amherst, Wisconsin.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy Dale's family have asked that you make a donation in his name to First Evangelical Lutheran Church School.A link has been provided on the funeral home website.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home is more than honored to be assisting Dale's family.

Published on Aug. 27, 2020.
