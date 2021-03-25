Dale Allen Langston

September 20, 1963 - February 6, 2021

CHANDLER, Arizona - Dale Allen Langston, 57, went to the Lord on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Dale had a heart-related emergency at home with his wife, Laura by his side and ultimately died at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Gilbert, AZ.

Dale was born to W.L. Langston and Deone Avon (Brubaker) Langston on September 23, 1963.

Dale raised a loving son, David. Dale was a graduate of Big Foot High School Class of 1982, Walworth, WI. Dale was a member of the Walworth Fire Department in his early adulthood and then was a member of the City of Harvard Fire and Rescue Departments while a resident of the Harvard, IL community.

Dale was a faithful peace officer in the City of Harvard, IL for nearly 24 years before a heart attack, which ended his law enforcement career. Dale enjoyed many "retirement" jobs after his recovery and move to Arizona. Dale was a member of the Choir Boys Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and the Patriot Guard Riders. Dale and Laura were members of Desert Cross Lutheran Church. Dale was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and a loyal Green Bay Packers fan. Dale and Laura loved to travel, explore, attend music events and ride their motorcycle.

Dale was preceded in death by his Langston and Brubaker grandparents; his father, W.L. and mother, Deone; his Aunt Beverly Casey; Uncle Wes Brubaker and cousin, Veronica.

Dale is survived by his wife, Laura; son, David; daughter-in-law, Elyse (Rightmer) Langston, Chandler, AZ; sister, Beth (Dan) Reineking, Mesquite, NV; his mother and father-in-law, John and Carolyn Warfield, Walworth, WI; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Shawn and Nancy Wunder and Michael and Jennifer Bidlack, Elkhorn, WI; six nephews: Jim, AJ, Tom, Tyler, Jason and Brody; one niece, Kaylee; two great-nieces; two great-nephews; his Aunt Barbara Brubaker and several cousins including Penny, Peggy and Jenny, as well as, colleagues and many, many friends.

A GoFundMe page has been established on Facebook (Help Laura and family with their unexpected loss as organized by Ashley King) to assist with expenses as Laura reestablishes her financial footing.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be held in the Chandler, AZ area in the next couple of months, as well as, a ceremony in Walworth, WI in the near future.