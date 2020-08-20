Dale Wolff

1929 - 2020

Dale L. Wolff, a longtime resident of Lake Geneva, died on July 26, 2020 at Geneva Lake Manor.

Born Dale L. Wolff to the late Myron and Estelle (Hamilton) Wolff in Wittenberg, Wisconsin. After graduating high school Dale earned his Master's-Degree in Education. On June 4th, 1966 Dale was united into marriage to the late Louise Anderson. Dale taught science at Denison Junior High and later became principal a job he held for 30 years until retirement

Dale is survived by 3 children: Kevin Wolff, Eric (Sandy) Wolff, and Lisa (Keith) Benjamin and 4 grandchildren: Julia, Jared, Colin, and Ava. Dale was proceeded in death by his wife of 50 years, Louise, on March 23, 2017. His parents and 2 sisters: June Smith and Kay Wolff also proceeded Dale in death.

Services for Dale will be held on Saturday August 29th, 2020 at 12:00pm at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be held from 10:00am till the time of service on August 29th, 2020.