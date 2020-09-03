Danille Sue Reiff

3/14/1967 - 8/27/2020

LAKE GENEVA - Danille S. Reiff, 53, of the Lake Geneva area passed away at her home surrounded by her family and friends on August 27th, 2020.

Born Danille Sue Schmidt to Duane and Charlotte Schmidt on March 14, 1967.Danille, or Dani as she is better known, was a member of the graduating class of 1985 from Badger High School in Lake Geneva.On May 8th, 1999 she was united into marriage to Scott Reiff. Dani was a flight attendant for more than 20+ years.

Dani is survived by her husband of 21 years Scott.Dani's parents: Duane (Doreen) Schmidt and Charlotte Freehling and 2 sisters: Debbie Olson of Colby, Wisconsin and Darcey Bauer of Oak Creek, Wisconsin also survive Dani.

Services for Dani will be held on Thursday September 10th, 2020 at 5:00pm in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3:00pm on September 10th until the time of service.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you make a donation in Dani's name to the Lakeland Animal Shelter.A link has been provided on the funeral home website, www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

