Dante "DJ" Joseph Unti II

July 3, 1970 - March 31, 2022

ELKHORN - Dante "DJ" Joseph Unti II, 51, passed away comfortably with his wife and family by his side Thursday, March 31, 2022, due to complications with his heart surgery two weeks ago.

Dante "DJ" was born on July 3, 1970, in Elkhorn, WI, to Dante and Susan Unti of Lake Geneva, WI. DJ graduated from Badger High School in 1988 in Lake Geneva, WI. DJ went immediately into the US Army where he served his country as a Military Policeman. DJ had served in Alabama, Pennsylvania, Korea, and Fort Bragg, NC, where he had the opportunity to be stationed with his older brother Paul. DJ served honorably for 4 years and was discharged in 1992.

DJ stayed in North Carolina to begin his career in the Automobile Industry as a Financial and Insurance Manager with Nissan. DJ Moved around the state of NC and spent most of his twenty-year Auto career in Elizabeth City, NC. There he spent his time making memories that lasted his entire life.

DJ then had the opportunity to move to Wyoming, where his sister Krissy and brother-in-law lived. DJ began his next and best chapter, where he met the love of his life. DJ met his future wife, Stormie, in 2008 and then the story and best chapter in his life began! They were joined in marriage on July 3, 2009 surrounded by family and friends.

DJ began his bartender career in Wyoming and if you knew DJ well, you would understand that he was in his element! DJ truly had the gift of social entertainment...DJ's lovable and likeable personality had impacted everyone's life he came into contact with. His humor and demeanor were undoubtedly the "Life of the Party" to say the least. DJ was full of life and had the opportunity and privilege to spend his remaining days doing what he loved with his wife right by his side. DJ over the next thirteen years had moved to the mountains of Wyoming to the picturesque scenery of Arizona. Then, without hesitation and reserve, moved back to the beloved state of Wisconsin where his life started. When you say DJ was in his element and environment, that was an understatement! He now was back in the frozen tundra, the land of Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers! DJ was an avid Packer and Badger fan thru and thru...DJ truly was that husband and friend everyone enjoyed being around. DJ has made memories that will be in our hearts forever! Heaven has gained the biggest heart. Dante (DJ) will be missed, but never forgotten. His work is done here on earth and is now resting. DJ is surrounded and welcomed by past family, friends and their beloved dog, Lambeau, that have preceded him.

DJ is preceded in death by his father, Dante; mother, Susan; sister-in-law, Kristi Holeman (MT); mother-in-law, Dixie Blakesley; and all his grandparents. DJ is survived by the love of his life, Stormie (Elkhorn, WI); son, Conner (MT); Father-in-law, Darrell (Dawn) Blakesley (Gillette, WY); sister, Jennifer (OK); brothers: Peter (Jen, FL), Paul (Jodie, WY); sister, Krissy (OK); Nieces and nephews: James (Meranda) and Jacob (Amber Rose) Blakesley, Jami (Jaymen) Brooks (WY), Michael (Paula VA), Michelle (Rob VA), Emily (Calvin NC), Bryce (Brittany WI), Stephen (NC), Jake, Riley, Maggie (FL), and Steven (Brittany) (WY); Grand nieces and nephews: Holden, Weston, Chloe, Blaire, Mila, Quinn and Radek; Uncle, Jeffrey (Susan AZ); Uncle, Thomas (WI); and several cousins scattered all over the US.

Memorial Service will be 12:00PM on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI 53121. Visitation will be 10:00AM until service time Tuesday, at the funeral home. Please send donations in lieu of flowers to: Care of/Dante Unti, 4206 Silver Spur Ave., Gillette, WY 82718. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.