Darlene Doris Trickey

Dec. 14, 1927 - March 12, 2022

LAKE GENEVA - Darlene Doris Trickey, 94, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away peacefully at home with family on Saturday, March 12, 2022. She flew to heaven and is a angel of the lord with her husband Robert Trickey.

Darlene was born at Whitewater Hospital in Whitewater, WI to the late Walter and Dorothy Meyer on December 14, 1927. Darlene grew up by Whitewater Lake and attended a country school.

Darlene and her family lived by Whitewater Lake until 1945. When her grandfather sold the farm to the State of Wisconsin which became the State Park of Whitewater Lake. Then Darlene and her family lived in Millard, WI. Darlene attended Whitewater City High School and graduated in 1945. After high school Darlene worked at Borg Clock Factory in Delavan, WI until 1953.

On March 15, 1952, Darlene was united into marriage to Robert Trickey at St. John's Lutheran Church in Whitewater, WI. After Darlene was married, her and Robert moved to Lake Geneva, WI where they raised their daughter and son and lived for 68 years.

Darlene was an at home mom with her two children; Joan and Bruce, until she went to work as a part time secretary of First Lutheran Church and at the Cheese Box, packing gift boxes, for 25 years.

Darlene liked to garden, do canning, puzzles, jig saw puzzles, and liked to go to the EAA air show in Oshkosh, WI with her husband Robert.

Darlene was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She belonged to the Ladies Guild and helped with a lot of activates at church.

Surviving Darlene are her two children: Joan Trickey and Bruce (Cathy) Trickey; three grandchildren: Holly Telford, April Jass, and Jacob Trickey; four great-grandchildren: Adrian Telford, Cole Chrislaw, Mellodie Jass, and Natalie Jass; and many nieces and nephews survive Darlene. Darlene was proceeded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, her sister Adell Starcnynski and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Darlene's Life will be held at a later date

Memorials may be made in Darlene's name to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1101 Logan Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Trickey family with arrangements.