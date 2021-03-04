Menu
David J. Favaro
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St
Lake Geneva, WI

David J. Favaro

1947 - 2021

David J. Favaro, 73, longtime resident of Lake Geneva, passed to Eternal Life on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Lake Geneva Manor.

He was born on June 22, 1947 to Frank and Lorraine (Kures) Favaro in Chicago, IL. David married Marilyn Mays in 1981 in Lake Geneva, WI. David is survived by his wife, children Brian (Kendra), Chris and Michael, grandchildren Samantha, Tony, Jeff and Reid, his siblings Sharon Jensen, Janet Mate, Frank Jr., Karen Sansone and Keith, brother-in-law's Drew and Woody Mays. Preceded in death by his parents. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

David was the founder and operator of two downtown Lake Geneva business, Fromagerie and Annie's Ice Cream Parlor for many years. Private service will be held in Flagstaff, AZ. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is Proudly Serving the Favaro Family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2021.
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
