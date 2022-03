David Earnest Kaempfer

1941 - 2021

SILVER BAY, MN - David Earnest Kaempfer, age 80, of Silver Bay, MN formerly of Lake Geneva, died peacefully in the Silver Bay Veteran's Home on September 8, 2021. Born April 22, 1941, the son of Adolph and Mabel (Olsen) Kaempfer. Survivors: Mary Deckert, D.J. and Gay Kaempfer; sister-in-law, Kathy Kaempfer; nieces and nephews. Laid to rest in Lakeview Veteran Cemetery, Two Harbors, MN.