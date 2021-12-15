David M. Mikrut, Sr.

Nov. 18, 1968 - Dec. 11, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - It is with heavy hearts we share that David M. Mikrut, Sr. peacefully passed away at his home in Lake Geneva, on December 11, 2021.

He continues to live through his beautiful wife of 26 years, Tammy D. Mikrut; and his two children: Autumn N. Mikrut and David Michael Mikrut, Jr.; parents: Joan (Dailydis) Scialabba and Ronald J. Mikrut, Sr. (Stephanie); siblings: Ronald J. Mikrut, Jr. (Randi and daughters' Ryan (Will and daughter Raedyn), Riely, Reese), Jamie Mikrut, and Cole Mikrut.

There are not enough words to describe the vibrant soul that David Mikrut was. He lived to help and lift up others in any way that he could. His infectious smile and laugh lit up every room that he walked into. He cared so deeply for this community and gave back in any way he could. From being on the Board of "Kisses from Keegan and Friends" (a childhood cancer foundation), the VP of Lakewood WWV Camp (a charity established to provide a retreat for Veterans, First Responders, and Gold Star Families) to just simply helping a neighbor, he always found a way to lend a hand. David will always be remembered for his kind soul and bright personality. He is the perfect example of how to love hard and live loud. He was the best husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and will be missed immensely by so many.

His soul is resting easy with Jesus and his light continues to shine through all of us.

David always said, "It's better to be hated for who you are, than be loved for who you're not." With that, live like him, be kind, help others when you can, and smile because life is too short.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Derrick Funeral Home. The services for David will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva, WI.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family has asked that you make a donation in David's name to Kisses from Keegan and Friends. A link has been provided at www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com

Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting the family of David Mikrut.