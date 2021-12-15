Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Michael Mikrut Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Derrick Funeral Home
800 Park Drive
Lake Geneva, WI

David M. Mikrut, Sr.

Nov. 18, 1968 - Dec. 11, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - It is with heavy hearts we share that David M. Mikrut, Sr. peacefully passed away at his home in Lake Geneva, on December 11, 2021.

He continues to live through his beautiful wife of 26 years, Tammy D. Mikrut; and his two children: Autumn N. Mikrut and David Michael Mikrut, Jr.; parents: Joan (Dailydis) Scialabba and Ronald J. Mikrut, Sr. (Stephanie); siblings: Ronald J. Mikrut, Jr. (Randi and daughters' Ryan (Will and daughter Raedyn), Riely, Reese), Jamie Mikrut, and Cole Mikrut.

There are not enough words to describe the vibrant soul that David Mikrut was. He lived to help and lift up others in any way that he could. His infectious smile and laugh lit up every room that he walked into. He cared so deeply for this community and gave back in any way he could. From being on the Board of "Kisses from Keegan and Friends" (a childhood cancer foundation), the VP of Lakewood WWV Camp (a charity established to provide a retreat for Veterans, First Responders, and Gold Star Families) to just simply helping a neighbor, he always found a way to lend a hand. David will always be remembered for his kind soul and bright personality. He is the perfect example of how to love hard and live loud. He was the best husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and will be missed immensely by so many.

His soul is resting easy with Jesus and his light continues to shine through all of us.

David always said, "It's better to be hated for who you are, than be loved for who you're not." With that, live like him, be kind, help others when you can, and smile because life is too short.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Derrick Funeral Home. The services for David will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva, WI.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family has asked that you make a donation in David's name to Kisses from Keegan and Friends. A link has been provided at www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com

Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting the family of David Mikrut.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services
800 Park Drive, Lake Geneva, WI
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Francis deSales Catholic Church
148 W. Main Street, Lake Geneva, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Derrick Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Derrick Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Ron, Joan & family, We just heard the sad news of David's passing. There really are no words to heal a broken heart. We all go back so many years and Anthony shared stories from their school days. We pray God gives you the strength to carry on. Know that he is in God's hands, gone too soon. God bless all if you. Sending thoughts and prayers.
Sandra & Anthony Argento
Friend
January 6, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. God bless all who have suffered as much as I have....God Bless the Mikrut family forever from this day forward...God Bless David in Heavan, and all the Mikrut family forever...
Larry Abraham.... Patricia Hardy
Work
December 17, 2021
Words cannot describe our sorrow to All,and I mean All of the Mikrut family.... Being an employee from Upper Crust..I respect and Admire the whole Mikrut family in the Honor befitting one of the best families to grace our Society...God Bless David.... and the WHOLE MIKRUT FAMILY IN THIS TIME OF DEEP SORROW...
Larry Abraham and Patricia Hardy
December 17, 2021
So very sorry to hear of David's passing, he will be truly missed. Our hearts go out to you, Tammy, Autumn, and David Jr.
Frank & Jennifer Delgado
Friend
December 17, 2021
We are devastated by this news. David was a light that will shine forever. He cannot be replaced. We will keep him in our hearts forever. Our sincere condolences to Tammy, Autumn, and David, Ronnie, Joan, and family.
George and Jean
December 15, 2021
I am so sorry for David's passing. He was truly a great guy and always has a smile and the time to talk with me. I will miss him. Louis Bowler
Louis Bowler
Friend
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results