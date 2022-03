David S. Reyher

David S. Reyher age 69, of Delavan, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at The HarvestPoint Church (209 S 4th St, Delavan, WI) from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. with a service at 2:00 p.m. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Reyher family.