Deborah A. Bartholomay

March 25, 1950 - August 31, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Deborah A. Bartholomay, 71, of the Lake Geneva area passed away on August 31, 2021.

On August 31, 2021, our mom passed away in her home surrounded by family, who took the time to help care for her in her final days and hours. She was the pillar of strength in this family. We are aware of all the lives she touched and enriched. She was and still is the most incredible, selfless, and loving person we will ever know. She was our confidant, our teacher, our protector and last but not least our mom. A mom that loved her children unconditionally. She was a teacher, sister, a mother-in-law, a Great Debbie, and best friend to others. Words cannot and will never be able to express the grief and loss our family is feeling right now. Just know that we all now have the best guardian angel anyone could ever hope to have watching over us. We will feel her in the breeze, we will see her in the "green lace" of spring and we will forever carry her in our hearts as we live our lives.

"Thank you, momma, we love you so much and will miss you forever."

Deborah spent most of her life helping others. She was an English Teacher at the alternative high school in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Deborah worked at the Walworth County Court House in Family court. When Deborah wasn't helping others, she loved to travel to all the beautiful national parks, her favorites being Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons. Deborah loved people, she loved music, she loved life.

Two children survive Deborah: Julie (Paul) Noe and John (Baillie Barclay) Bartholomay. Three siblings: Mike (Lisa) Selmon, Tara Selmon, and Tom (Daryl) Selmon along with many nieces, nephews and family survive Deborah.

A visitation will be held for Deborah on September 12, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you donate in Deborah's name to the Tree House Organization.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting the family of Deborah Bartholomey.