Deedra L. "DeeDee" Black

1943 - 2020

LAKE GENEVA - Celebration of Life. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Rockford Country Club, 2500 Oxford St., Rockford, IL 61103 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

DeeDee Black, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully in her home after a long illness. We invite her friends and loved ones to join her family to celebrate her life.