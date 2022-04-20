Menu
Deirdre Ann Fesenmaier
FUNERAL HOME
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St
Lake Geneva, WI

Deirdre Ann Fesenmaier (nee Dillion)

Feb. 16, 1960 - April 7, 2022

LAKE GENEVA - Deirdre Ann Fesenmaier (nee Dillion), 62, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep with her husband and family by her side on April 7, 2022.

Deirdre was born on February 16, 1960, at Weiss Memorial in Chicago, IL, to Joseph and Dolores Dillon. She attended St. Mary of the Angels before her family moved from Chicago to Silver Lake, WI, where she graduated from Wilmot High School. Deirdre was a very talented aspiring artist, whose creativity, style, and class were unmatched. She was a Bunny at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club, where she held the title of V.I.P Bunny and Official Greeter for many celebrities, such as Bob Hope. Deirdre then ran the front desk at the Geneva Inn from their inception, for almost twenty years.

Deirdre was the loving wife of Michael Fesenmaier for 35 years; mother, and nana to her grandchildren. She comes from a large family of five brothers and two sisters, with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was beloved by all.

Private family services are currently pending.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
